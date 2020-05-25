DATA Market Cap Tops $2.65 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last seven days, DATA has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DATA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, DDEX, Bibox and UEX. DATA has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $72,187.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.35 or 0.02082213 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00094825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00183886 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA was first traded on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATA’s official website is data.eco. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data.

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, Ethfinex, UEX, Kucoin, Bibox and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

