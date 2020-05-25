DecentBet Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. One DecentBet token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 34.2% lower against the dollar. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $196,162.09 and approximately $996.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043809 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $347.95 or 0.03909316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004394 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002331 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00056222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031355 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011250 BTC.

About DecentBet

DBET is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

