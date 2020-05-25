Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $13,256,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $179.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1-year low of $78.70 and a 1-year high of $203.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.30 and its 200-day moving average is $160.31.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.