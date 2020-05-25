Dether Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35.00 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Dether has a market cap of $89,233.00 and approximately $35.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dether has traded 73% lower against the US dollar. One Dether token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dether alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00043840 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $343.41 or 0.03907506 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004033 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00056937 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00031366 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011372 BTC.

About Dether

Dether (CRYPTO:DTH) is a token. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dether’s official website is dether.io.

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.