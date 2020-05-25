DeviantCoin Price Tops $1.60 on Exchanges (DEV)

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 44.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 25th. DeviantCoin has a market capitalization of $43.49 million and approximately $708,722.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeviantCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.60 or 0.00018245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeviantCoin has traded 223.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeviantCoin Profile

DeviantCoin (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 27,151,295 coins and its circulating supply is 27,146,294 coins. The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeviantCoin’s official website is deviantcoin.io. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeviantCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeviantCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

