Dinastycoin (DCY) Trading 2.3% Higher This Week

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Dinastycoin has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $1,067.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dinastycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, Dinastycoin has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin (CRYPTO:DCY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,969,320,157 coins. The official website for Dinastycoin is www.dinastycoin.com. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinastycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dinastycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

