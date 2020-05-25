DMarket (DMT) Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DMarket token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Upbit, Bittrex and YoBit. DMarket has a market capitalization of $9.84 million and $1.42 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.35 or 0.02082213 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00094825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00183886 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket launched on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket.

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Tidex, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

