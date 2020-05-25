DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Hits $0.0406 on Top Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $172,891.66 and $235.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000456 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00018498 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013800 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013997 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000212 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000416 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

