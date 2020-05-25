e-Gulden (EFL) Price Reaches $0.0726 on Major Exchanges

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $2,981.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0726 or 0.00000816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00482608 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012854 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000726 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003373 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,952,676 coins and its circulating supply is 17,130,328 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

