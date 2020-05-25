eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Lessened by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,274 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 21,788 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,879,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,059,595. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $43.49.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra downgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.77.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

