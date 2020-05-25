Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms Buy Rating for Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF)

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TCNNF. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $17.20 to $18.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.04.

TCNNF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 304,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,473. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. operates as a medical marijuana company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. It produces approximately 150 stock keeping units, including nasal sprays, capsules, concentrates, syringes, cannabis flower in tamper-proof containers for vaporizers, topical creams, tinctures, and vape cartridge.

