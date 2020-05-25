Elastos 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $619,711.00 (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for $1.46 or 0.00016374 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, CoinEgg, BCEX and Kucoin. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $26.87 million and $619,711.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elastos has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.42 or 0.02081064 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00092301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00184619 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043481 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 36,133,629 coins and its circulating supply is 18,417,952 coins. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, Huobi, LBank and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

