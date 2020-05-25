Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerald Expositions Events from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Emerald Expositions Events from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Emerald Expositions Events in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Emerald Expositions Events from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.97.

Get Emerald Expositions Events alerts:

Emerald Expositions Events stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,213. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02. The company has a market cap of $144.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Emerald Expositions Events has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $12.66.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 200.06%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerald Expositions Events will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEX. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,827,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 1,879.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,238,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,014,000 after buying an additional 2,125,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,245,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,602,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Expositions Events Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Expositions Events and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.