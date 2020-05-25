Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 157.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,275 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.70. 107,846 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.89. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

