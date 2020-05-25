Endor Protocol Trading Up 19.9% Over Last 7 Days (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Bittrex and Coinall.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00825150 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00031808 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00210205 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008206 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,377,508,647 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com.

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Coinsuper, Hotbit, CoinBene, Bittrex, Upbit, Kucoin, IDEX, BitForex, Coinall and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

