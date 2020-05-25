Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May, 25th (AIAPF, CTXR, CUBE, CVNA, CYBE, CZFS, DAC, DCMYY, DCP, DDOG)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, May 25th:

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Carvana Co. provide eCommerce platform for buying used cars. Carvana Co. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NTT DoCoMo is the world’s leading mobile communications company. The company provides a wide variety of leading-edge mobile multimedia services. These include i-mode, the world’s most popular mobile Internet service, which provides e-mail and Internet access, and FOMA, launched in 2001 as the world’s first 3G mobile service. The company is expanding its global reach through strategic joint ventures and other alliances with mobile and multimedia service providers in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and North America. “

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DCP Midstream Partners, LP is a midstream master limited partnership that gathers, treats, compresses, processes, transports and markets natural gas and transports and markets natural gas liquids. DCP Midstream Partners, LP is managed by its general partner, DCP Midstream GP, LLC, which is wholly owned by Duke Energy Field Services, a joint venture between Duke Energy and ConocoPhillips. It is a midstream master limited partnership formed by Duke Energy Field Services to own, operate, acquire and develop a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream assets. Supported by its relationship with Duke Energy Field Services and its parents, Duke Energy and ConocoPhillips, it intend to acquire and construct additional assets and have a management team dedicated to executing our growth strategies. “

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Datadog Inc. provides monitoring services for cloud-scale applications which includes monitoring of servers, databases, tools and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform. Datadog Inc. is based in New York. “

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

NASDAQ:DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one or more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase or reorganization. Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products primarily in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. Precision BioSciences Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Daxor Corporation is a medical device manufacturing corporation with additional biotech services. “

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fission Uranium Corp. is involved in the exploration of uranium properties. The Company’s primarily project consists of Patterson Lake South Property in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Fission Uranium Corp. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada. “

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

