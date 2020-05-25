Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Holdings Lifted by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,857 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.54% of Equity Commonwealth worth $20,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 42,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerald A. Spector bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,884,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,040.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

EQC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Equity Commonwealth from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.84. 325,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,835. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.42. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 129.65, a quick ratio of 129.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.29.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $3.25. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 673.78% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

