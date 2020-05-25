Espers (ESP) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. In the last week, Espers has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. Espers has a total market capitalization of $561,815.93 and approximately $60.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Espers coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00824729 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029358 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00030277 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00159754 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00201775 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006378 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002025 BTC.

About Espers

ESP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The official website for Espers is espers.io. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

