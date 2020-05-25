Ethereum Cash (ECASH) One Day Volume Tops $4.00

Ethereum Cash (CURRENCY:ECASH) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last week, Ethereum Cash has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Cash has a total market capitalization of $72,731.65 and $4.00 worth of Ethereum Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Cash token can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Cash alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.36 or 0.02072339 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00094817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00184127 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Ethereum Cash Token Profile

Ethereum Cash launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Cash’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,100,000 tokens. Ethereum Cash’s official Twitter account is @EthereumCash_. The official website for Ethereum Cash is www.ethereumcash.technology.

Ethereum Cash Token Trading

Ethereum Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.