Eva Cash Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $135.00 (EVC)

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Eva Cash token can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges including Altilly, Coinlim and EtherFlyer. During the last seven days, Eva Cash has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Eva Cash has a total market capitalization of $9,612.72 and $135.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Eva Cash alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043809 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.95 or 0.03909316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004394 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002331 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00056222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031355 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011250 BTC.

About Eva Cash

Eva Cash is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. The official website for Eva Cash is theevacash.com. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io.

Buying and Selling Eva Cash

Eva Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly, EtherFlyer and Coinlim. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eva Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eva Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eva Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eva Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.