EVOS Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges (EVOS)

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. EVOS has a total market capitalization of $8,504.94 and $15.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EVOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last week, EVOS has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EVOS alerts:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.97 or 0.02109711 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000124 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009645 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011143 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011193 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000248 BTC.

EVOS Coin Profile

EVOS (CRYPTO:EVOS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EVOS is www.evos.one.

EVOS Coin Trading

EVOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EVOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EVOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EVOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EVOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.