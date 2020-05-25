EXMR Market Capitalization Tops $36.20 Million (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. In the last seven days, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the US dollar. EXMR has a market cap of $36.20 million and approximately $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMR token can currently be bought for approximately $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001387 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000177 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About EXMR

EXMR (CRYPTO:EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org. The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

