Fantom Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.46 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last week, Fantom has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. Fantom has a market capitalization of $10.39 million and $3.46 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Bibox and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.36 or 0.02072339 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00094817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00184127 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation.

Fantom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Hotbit, IDEX, Kucoin, DDEX, Bibox and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

