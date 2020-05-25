First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,953 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.68% of First Citizens BancShares worth $23,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 554,020 shares in the company, valued at $11,922,510.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of FCNCA traded down $5.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $356.27. The stock had a trading volume of 27,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,747. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.93. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.08 and a fifty-two week high of $542.12.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $402.41 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

