FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) will announce earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. FirstCash posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $4.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

NYSE FCFS traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.85. The stock had a trading volume of 134,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,357. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $60.04 and a 1 year high of $106.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth $2,633,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth $54,429,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,181,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,561,000 after buying an additional 166,795 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 768,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,942,000 after buying an additional 81,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

