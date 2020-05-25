Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,672,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,166 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.50% of Fiserv worth $2,248,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,289,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,500,000 after purchasing an additional 340,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,905,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 440,941 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,502,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,762,000 after purchasing an additional 340,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,518,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,035,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,683,390. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.12. The company has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FISV. ValuEngine upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.39.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,663,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,308,400 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

