Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 4,200 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,817 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Splunk were worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Splunk by 645.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.44.

SPLK opened at $184.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.68 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.29. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $185.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total transaction of $2,116,276.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,853,059. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total transaction of $801,444.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,769,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,184,846. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

