Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Stock Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,837 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,170 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 350,412 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,350,000 after purchasing an additional 79,441 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 140,728 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 858,459 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $71,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $52.28. 2,500,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,207,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average of $63.61. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $95.29.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Cfra cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

