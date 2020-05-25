Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $7.19 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,226,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,271,000 after acquiring an additional 407,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,860,339,000 after buying an additional 365,536 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,947,000 after buying an additional 276,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 137.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 333,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,600,000 after buying an additional 193,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TROW. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $115.09 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $139.82. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.52.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

In related news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 476,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,950,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

