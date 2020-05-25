Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,518 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 198.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of McKesson by 254.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $548,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 8,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,057 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCK. Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on McKesson from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.50.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $172.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.81.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. McKesson had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The business had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.97%.

McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

