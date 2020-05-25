Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 20,800 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,823,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,797,000 after purchasing an additional 301,260 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,382,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,963,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,737,000 after purchasing an additional 255,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,097,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $206,751,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $654,045.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,411,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.53. 3,649,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,454,765. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

