Function X (FX) Market Cap Tops $12.48 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Function X token can currently be bought for $0.0586 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $12.48 million and $213,750.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Function X has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029346 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00029935 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000284 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,963.19 or 1.00703533 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00075942 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000605 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Function X Token Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,930,114 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx.

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.