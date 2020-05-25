Gemini Dollar One Day Trading Volume Hits $22.83 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00011242 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bibox, The Rock Trading and DEx.top. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $5.69 million and $22.83 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 5,682,442 tokens. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, HitBTC, Bibox and The Rock Trading. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

