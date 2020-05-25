Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Genmab A/S posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 90%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $131.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.04 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GMAB shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $709,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.30. The company had a trading volume of 241,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,041. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion and a PE ratio of 15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 19.04 and a current ratio of 19.04.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

