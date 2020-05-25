GHOSTPRISM One Day Trading Volume Tops $253,664.00 (GHOST)

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 25th. During the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.04 or 0.00022917 BTC on major exchanges. GHOSTPRISM has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $253,664.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.38 or 0.02082325 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00092202 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00184630 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043498 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 1,977,347 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using US dollars.

