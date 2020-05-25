GoByte Price Down 15.8% Over Last Week (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a total market cap of $144,023.21 and approximately $3,895.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 128.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00021212 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,346,371 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

