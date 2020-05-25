Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOGO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gogo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

GOGO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.21. 2,480,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14. Gogo has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $7.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.44 million. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gogo will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gogo news, Director Charles C. Townsend purchased 22,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,176.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gogo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 268,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the period. 54.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

