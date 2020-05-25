Greenbrook TMS (OTCMKTS:GBOKF) Earns Buy Rating from Clarus Securities

Greenbrook TMS (OTCMKTS:GBOKF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Clarus Securities in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Clarus Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 218.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GBOKF. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBOKF remained flat at $$1.10 during midday trading on Monday. 1,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,347. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.25. Greenbrook TMS has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.48.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook TMS Inc operates outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. The company's Greenbrook centers offer transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy that provides electromagnetic stimulation to brain regions associated with mood regulation for the treatment of major depressive disorders.

