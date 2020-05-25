GridCoin Price Down 12.4% This Week (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last week, GridCoin has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. GridCoin has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $787.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 432,453,503 coins and its circulating supply is 401,800,471 coins. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

