Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,121,870 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,389,711 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.87% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $22,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,902,282 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $239,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,952,401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 548,846 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 1,681.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,620,844 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,844 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,043 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 752,988 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 625.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120,384 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 966,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

NYSE HMY traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,851,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,608,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.47. Harmony Gold Mining Co. has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.