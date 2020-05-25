HashBX (HBX) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One HashBX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitibu, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, HashBX has traded 51.5% lower against the dollar. HashBX has a market cap of $728,387.79 and $23.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HashBX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043809 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.96 or 0.03909030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004348 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002338 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00056173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031390 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011238 BTC.

HashBX Coin Profile

HBX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX ‘s official website is hashbx.io. HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HashBX

HashBX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.