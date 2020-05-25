Haven Protocol (XHV) Tops One Day Volume of $118,615.00

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00004802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $5.37 million and $118,615.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,896.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $205.25 or 0.02307115 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.62 or 0.02581012 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00482395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012855 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00695667 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00075813 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00024032 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00515117 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 12,580,878 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.