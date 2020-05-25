Haverford Trust Co. Cuts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Haverford Trust Co. cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 90,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,184,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 263,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 45,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.82.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.75. The company had a trading volume of 735,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.32 and a 200-day moving average of $168.68. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

