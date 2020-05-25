Haverford Trust Co. Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.75. 3,427,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,403,999. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.58. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The firm has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $1,405,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 895,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,552,162.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $75,828.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,665.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,923. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

