Haverford Trust Co. Purchases 424 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,310,745,000 after purchasing an additional 224,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,795,964,000 after acquiring an additional 151,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,411,603,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $628,819,000 after acquiring an additional 519,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $608,138,000 after acquiring an additional 26,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.31.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $4.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $340.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,600. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $351.86. The firm has a market cap of $134.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $324.75 and a 200-day moving average of $317.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

