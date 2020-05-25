Head-To-Head Comparison: Global Healthcare REIT (OTCMKTS:GBCS) & Community Healthcare Trust (OTCMKTS:CHCT)

Global Healthcare REIT (OTCMKTS:GBCS) and Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Global Healthcare REIT and Community Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Healthcare REIT -11.93% -176.77% -1.79% Community Healthcare Trust 16.87% 3.39% 2.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Global Healthcare REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Healthcare REIT and Community Healthcare Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Healthcare REIT $3.62 million 1.29 -$1.99 million N/A N/A Community Healthcare Trust $60.85 million 14.16 $8.38 million $1.77 21.96

Community Healthcare Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Global Healthcare REIT.

Volatility & Risk

Global Healthcare REIT has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Global Healthcare REIT and Community Healthcare Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Healthcare REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Healthcare Trust 0 3 5 0 2.63

Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus target price of $43.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.48%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Global Healthcare REIT.

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust beats Global Healthcare REIT on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Healthcare REIT

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (the Company or Global) was organized with the intent of operating as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the purpose of investing in real estate and other assets related to the healthcare industry. Prior to the Company changing its name to Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. on September 30, 2013, the Company was known as Global Casinos, Inc. Global Casinos, Inc. operated two gaming casinos which were split-off and sold on September 30, 2013. Simultaneous with the split-off and sale of the gaming operations, the Company acquired West Paces Ferry Healthcare REIT, Inc. (WPF) in a transaction accounted for as a reverse acquisition whereby WPF was deemed to be the accounting acquirer. The Company intends to make a REIT election under sections 856 through 859 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Such election will be made by the Board of Directors at such time as the Board determines that we qualify as a REIT under applicable provisions of the Internal Revenue Code and that such election is in the best interest of our stockholders. The Company acquires, develops, leases, manages and disposes of healthcare real estate, and provides financing to healthcare providers. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned eleven healthcare properties which are leased to third-party operators under triple-net operating terms.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

