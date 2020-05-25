HelloGold (HGT) Reaches One Day Volume of $356.00

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One HelloGold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gatecoin and COSS. HelloGold has a total market cap of $163,963.95 and $356.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HelloGold has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.93 or 0.02092887 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00094839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00184813 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043904 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About HelloGold

HelloGold launched on August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HelloGold is www.hellogold.org. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HelloGold Token Trading

HelloGold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Gatecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

