Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Stock Position Reduced by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the period. Hershey comprises 2.5% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CLS Investments LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of HSY traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.26. 899,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,097. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.73. Hershey Co has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.97, for a total value of $229,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,682,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,347 shares of company stock valued at $493,657. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra cut Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.63.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.