HOLD Price Reaches $0.0003 (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last week, HOLD has traded up 59.1% against the dollar. One HOLD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HOLD has a total market cap of $195,285.86 and $210.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.36 or 0.02072339 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00094817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00184127 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD’s launch date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official website for HOLD is hold.co. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ.

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

