Honest Achieves Market Cap of $319,806.76 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Honest token can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy. Honest has a market cap of $319,806.76 and $3,787.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.40 or 0.02083040 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00094847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00183777 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest's total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. Honest's official message board is honestmining.com/blog. Honest's official website is honestmining.com. Honest's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

